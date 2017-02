Special Notice: I was able to get one of the old tape based machines kind of working for the 661-296-2407 dial-in line. I have no idea as to how long it will be functional as its a "make-do" repair. But for now its there for those who need it and Ill keep it going as long as I can. However, the best way to get the audio version is to download the MP3 file from here our website -- de Bill P. / WA6ITF