Amateur Radio Newsline returns; welcomes KD2GUT to the team.

Heightened recognition comes for radio amateurs in the days before Field Day.

Some new QSOs make their mark aboard the International Space Station.

Changes are coming on 160 meters.

In Europe, young hams are packing for a one-week radio camp in Italy for amateurs

And the FCC seeks additional comments for new usage on lower and medium frequency bands.

