Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2088 for Friday, November 3, 2017

- SPECIAL REPORT: DISASTER PREPAREDNESS ON CAMPUS

- SPECIAL REPORT: DISASTER PREPAREDNESS IN RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

- DISASTER PREPAREDNESS: BRACING NEAR NUCLEAR POWER PLANT

- DEATH OF A BLETCHLEY PARK 'LISTENER'

- JORDAN'S FIRST CUBESAT GETS FINAL TOUCHES

- HAM RADIO BECOMES 'VANDERKLOOF DAM RADIO'

- SPAIN GIVES HAMS 60 METER ALLOCATION

- HIGHEST AWARDS FOR 2 FROM CW OPERATORS CLUB

- THE WORLD OF DX

- SLOW-SCAN EXPERIMENT A TV HIT

SCRIPT

AUDIO