Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2096 for Friday, December 29 , 2017

- NEW 60 METER SHORT WAVE LAUNCHES in AUSTRALIA

- IRISH HAMS' TRIBUTE TO A DOOMED FLIGHT

- NEW SCHOOL HAM CLUB IS ANYTHING BUT ACADEMIC

- IN DAYTON, IT'S SCHOLARSHIP SEASON

- NEW ARRL SECTION MANAGER

- SILENT KEY: EDUCATOR, SCOUT LEADER LYNDA DAVIDSON KI6AWI

- MISSOURI AMATEUR HONORED FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE

- THIS CALL SIGN IS A 'CAPITOL' IDEA

-VACANCY FILLED IN CRITICAL MONITORING SYSTEM

-WORLD OF DX

- COCKER SPANIEL PUP GETS TO 'PARK AND BARK'

