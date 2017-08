Amateur Radio Newsline™ Report 2077 for Friday, August 18, 2017

- NO REVIVAL OF AUSTRALIAN SHORTWAVE

- BACK TO DAYTON: THIS TIME FOR THE AIR FORCE

- RAC MEMBERS VOTE IN SOUTHERN ONTARIO

- A BOOST FOR BOUVET ISLAND DXPEDITION

- RSGB CONVENTION TEAMS UP WITH AMSAT-UK COLLOQUIUM

- ECLIPSE HAS GOT SOLAR POWER

- QSL CARDS BECOME BIRTHDAY CARDS FOR AILING LITTLE BOY

- ARDF: A-HUNTING THEY WILL GO

- SCOUTS PREP FOR WORLDWIDE EVENT

- WORLD OF DX

- A HAM WITH A HIGH-FLYING ANTENNA

SCRIPT

AUDIO