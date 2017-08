Amateur Radio Newsline™ Report 2075 for Friday, August 4, 2017

- MARTY SULLAWAY KC1CWF NAMED 2017 YHOTY

- AROUND THE WORLD AND BACK AGAIN

- SUN CAN'T ECLIPSE EMERGENCY SERVICES

- ECLIPSE EXPERIMENT SHOULD SHED SOME LIGHT

- IN ILLINOIS, A SPECIAL SOLAR EVENT

- KIDS ENJOY A SUMMER OF SOLDERING, NOT SWIMMING

- TECHNICALLY SPEAKING, AN OPPORTUNITY

- 'FATHER OF COMPETITIVE RADIO' IN USSR BECOMES SK

- OHIO HAMS HOST 40-YEAR CELEBRATION

- WORLD OF DX

- THE ARRL GOES MOBILE?

SCRIPT

AUDIO