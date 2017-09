- QST - HURRICANE IRMA

- EMERGENCY RESPONSE TO MONSOONS IN INDIA

- RADIO-GRAMS TO THE RESCUE

- SPEAK UP: FCC REVIEWING ITS REGULATIONS

- NO FLAGGING INTEREST IN THIS AUSTRALIAN EVENT

- KENTUCKY NET MAKES DEBUT ON 220 MHz

- REMEMBERING A SILENT KEY'S LOVE OF CODE

- THE WORLD OF DX

- SUMMITS IN THE SKY??

SCRIPT

AUDIO