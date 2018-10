- DXPEDITIONER DETAINED IN REPUBLIC OF CHAD

- MORE HAMS RESPOND IN HURRICANE-HIT FLORIDA

- IN THE UK, A RARE CALLSIGN FOR M5

- NEW HAMS GET ON THE AIR IN SOUTH AFRICA

- SUBMARINE ACTIVATION REACHES NEW HEIGHTS

- FT8 TO BE INCLUDED IN JANUARY'S RTTY ROUNDUP

- SOTA ACTIVATOR SCALES NEW HEIGHTS IN UK

- WHAT'S ON TV? ASK NASA

- WORLD OF DX

- SCARING UP SOME CONTACTS IN TRANSYLVANIA

