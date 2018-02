Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2104 for Friday, February 23, 2018

- HAMS AND DISTRACTED DRIVING, REVISITED

- SWEDISH AMATEURS TAKE NEW LOOK AT HAND-HELD MICROPHONE BAN

- BAKER ISLAND DXPEDITION TO HONOR EARHART

- CQ MAGAZINE SEEKS HALL OF FAME NOMINEES

- AUSTRALIAN HAMS HARBOR HOPES FOR GOOD CONTACTS WITH FERRIES

- SILENT KEY: WIA'S JIM LINTON VK3PC

- JAPANESE YLs GEAR UP FOR FESTIVAL

- NORWAY CONTESTERS GET A CALL SIGN BOOST

- IN SEARCH OF AN AUSTRALIA-SOUTH AFRICA CONNECTION

- WORLD OF DX

- THREADS OF FRIENDSHIP AMONG YLS

