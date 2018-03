Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2109 for Friday, March 30, 2018

- NEW ZEALAND HAMS ASSIST IN SEARCH FOR MISSING WOMAN

- SATELLITE'S RETURN: LOOK OUT BELOW!

- AUSTRALIAN HAMS GET THEIR DAYS IN THE SUN

- QSOs WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM THEIR FRIENDS

- DXing BY FOOT

- A LIGHTHOUSE WITH 2 REASONS TO SHINE

- FINE-TUNING THE DETAILS FOR WORLD RADIO TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

- NOMINATE THE NEXT “YOUNG HAM OF THE YEAR”

- THEORETICAL PHYSICS MEETS REAL RADIO - MAYBE?

SCRIPT

AUDIO