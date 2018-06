Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2118 for Friday, June 01, 2018

- YELLOWSTONE ARES STEPS IN DURING MONTANA STORM

- HAMS PREP FOR FLOODED MARYLAND MILL TOWN

- SLENT KEY: JIM SELLARS N0UAM

- TIME TO TALK TO A MINESWEEPER

- SCOTLAND's 'UNICORN' TO LAUNCH FROM ALASKA

- NEW 100 kHz ALLOCATION ON 60 METERS for SOUTH AFRICA

- NO ROOM FOR AMATEUR RADIO BULLIES

- OHIO HAMS KEEP THAT HAMVENTION FEELING ALOFT

- FRIEDRICHSHAFEN LETS HAMS OPERATE AERONAUTICAL MOBILE

- WORLD OF DX

- BROWN UNIVERSITY'S LATEST "GRADUATE" IS A SATELLITE

