Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2128 for Friday, August 10, 2018

- INDONESIAN AMATEURS RESPOND FOLLOWING DEADLY QUAKE

- NO NEW BUILDING FOR HAMVENTION 2019

- YOUNG LADIES RADIO LEAGUE HOSTS SUCCESSFUL CONVENTION

- LAND MOBILE RADIOS GET NEW BAND IN NEW ZEALAND

- HAM IN IRELAND GOES RECORD DISTANCE ON VHF

- 'LAST MAN STANDING' CALLING QRZ

- HAMS SCORE HOME RUN HELPING BASEBALL HALL OF FAME INDUCTIONS

- U.S. COAST GUARD HAS HAPPY BIRTHDAY AND GOOD SIGNAL REPORTS

- PACKET RADIO RETURNING SOON TO SPACE STATION

- SCOUTS BUSY WITH JAMBOREE PLANS AND K2BSA ACTIVATION

- IN MALAYSIA, A PREFIX AND A PARTY

- WORLD OF DX

- BRITAIN'S INLAND WATERWAYS GET THEIR OWN EVENT

SCRIPT

AUDIO