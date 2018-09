Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2132 for Friday, September 7th, 2018

- AMSAT BATTLING SATELLITE QRM

- CASE STILL OPEN IN KILLING OF HENRY STANGE WA6RXZ

- CLUB SHACK IN NAIROBI, KENYA BURGLARIZED

- SILENT KEY: MALAYSIAN AMATEUR FEROZ KHAN 9W2JOH

- SILENT KEY: MOMOKU SAKURA JI2EIT

- DIGITAL ENTHUSIASTS HOLDING ANNUAL CONFERENCE

- IN NORTHERN IRELAND, HAM'S SPECIAL DELIVERY FROM N. KOREA

- KOREAN POSTAGE STAMP COMMEMORATES ARDF CHAMPIONSHIPS

- CANADIAN SPECIAL EVENT STATION CELEBRATES REGATTA

- GET ON BOARD THE 'FLYING SCOTSMAN'

- WORLD OF DX

- THE 'BOOMERANG RADIO' COMES HOME

