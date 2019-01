Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2152 for Friday, January 25 2019

- ITC IMPORT BAN TAKES EFFECT ON SOME HYTERA MODELS

- THOUSANDS ARE PACKING FOR FLORIDA 'HAMCATION'

- BUILD-A-THON GETS HAMS READY FOR WYONG FIELD DAY

- ROLLING BACK THE CLOCK FOR A RALLY ON AM MODE

- PLANS UNDER WAY FOR D-DAY COMMEMORATIVE EVENT IN WALES

- NEW AWARDS PROGRAM TO DEBUT IN RADIO SCOUTING

- TWO SILENT KEYS IN NEW ZEALAND

- VOA'S BETHANY RELAY STATION MARKING A MILESTONE

- WORLD OF DX

- GIFTS FROM THE HEART OF THE HAM COMMUNITY

SCRIPT

AUDIO