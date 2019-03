Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2157 for Friday, March 1st 2019

- YACHTSMAN SANCTIONED FOR MISUSE OF AMATEUR RADIO

- SEA-PAC OPENS EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION

- TWO SILENT KEYS: KRISHNAMURTHY NAGARAJAN VU2KNN, BILL THOMPSON W2MTA

- YOUNG CONTESTERS OF TEAM EXUBERANCE LIVE UP TO THEIR NAME

- IN SEARCH OF NOMINATIONS FOR THIS YEAR'S YHOTY AWARD

- LONG CLIMB LEADS TO HISTORIC SOTA ACTIVATION

- MIT HAM CLUB PUTS RADIO STUDIES ONLINE

- IN DENMARK, CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF AMATEUR RADIO

- WORLD OF DX

- IN LONDON, HAM RADIO IS WORK OF ART

