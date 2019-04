Amateur Radio Newsline 2162 for Friday, April 5, 2019

- GLOBAL EVENT HONORS RADIO OFFICERS THROUGHOUT HISTORY

- BODY OF PENNSYLVANIA RADIO OPERATOR FOUND

- WEAPONS TEST CRITICIZED FOR POSSIBLE EFFECT ON ISS

- WASHINGTON LAWMAKERS GRILL OFFICIAL'S WIFE ABOUT HAM RADIO

- NEW ZEALAND TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO RADIO VIOLATIONS

- RADIO AMATEUR CAPTURES CRUISE SHIP'S DISTRESS CALL

- NOMINATE OUR NEXT YOUNG HAM OF THE YEAR

- AN AGREEMENT TO HELP FLORIDA WHEN STORMS HIT

- NET DEVOTES 24 HOURS TO DIGITAL MARATHON

- NEW WEAK SIGNAL MODE RELEASED

- MORE DIGITAL: VHF 'SUPER' CONFERENCE NEAR WASHINGTON D.C.

- EVEN MORE DIGITAL: A 'NEXT GENERATION' QSO PARTY

- WORLD OF DX

- HAM HAS A COMET TO CALL HER OWN

SCRIPT

AUDIO