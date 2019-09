Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2185 for Friday September 13th, 2019

- YL SETS RECORD, COMPLETING SOLO SAIL AROUND THE WORLD

- INDIA'S CRASHED LUNAR LANDER LOCATED

- AMATEUR DUO ACTIVATING RARE GRID VIA SATELLITE

- DUTCH RADIO UNION REPLACING DISCONTINUED GROUP

- PACT ASSURES HAMVENTION'S HOME FOR NEXT 5 YEARS

- CQ MAGAZINE TAPS FLORIDA HAM AS AWARDS EDITOR

- GET READY FOR PEORIA'S SUPERFEST

- TIME FOR 'FALL OUT' WITH 100 WATTS AND A WIRE

- MARKING 75 YEARS OF VOA'S BETHANY RELAY STATION

- SILENT KEY: ARRL and IARU President Emeritus Larry Price, W4RA

- SILENT KEY: CUSHCRAFT ANTENNA'S GLEN WHITEHOUSE K1GW

- SILENT KEY: JAPAN AMATEUR RADIO LEAGUE'S HISAO SHONO JA1AA

- WORLD OF DX

- AT CYCLING EVENT, HAMS TAKE ON MOUNTAINS OF RESPONSIBILITY

