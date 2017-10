Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2085 for Friday, October 13, 2017

- HAMS CONTINUE POST-MARIA WORK IN PUERTO RICO

- NEW YORK SCHOOL CONNECTS WITH HURRICANE MARIA VICTIMS

- HAMS MEET THE CHALLENGE OF NATE

- ARRL FOUNDATION ACCEPTING SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS

- PARACHUTE MOBILE'S UP AND ON THE AIR AGAIN

- SCHOOL CLUB ROUNDUP? DO YOUR HOMEWORK!

- IN WASHINGTON STATE, NEW KID ON THE BLOCK

- SILENT KEY: SATELLITE PIONEER PATRICK GOWEN G3IOR

- WORLD WAR 2 CODE TALKER DAVID PATTERSON DIES

- A PORTABLE CHALLENGE FOR SUMMITS ON THE AIR

- HAPPY SPECIAL EVENT BIRTHDAY OSCAR NORRIS W4OXH

