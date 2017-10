Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2086 for Friday, October 20, 2017

- CALIFORNIA AMATEURS ASSIST WILDFIRE VICTIMS

- REBUILDING COMMUNICATIONS IN DOMINICA

- TWO MORE UK LICENSE EXAMS GO ONLINE

- SIRENS GO OFF BUT IT'S ONLY A TEST

- FCC TO FINE NY MAN $400,000 FOR INTERFERENCE

- UK REPEATER GROUP SHUTTING DOWN NETWORK

- AT LAST, JAMBOREE ON THE AIR

- VIRGINIA AMATEUR CONFIRMED FOR DEFENSE POST

- CHINESE SPACE LAB ON CRASH COURSE WITH EARTH

- THE WORLD OF DX

- ON THE WATCH FOR SASQUATCH

