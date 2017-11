Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2090 for Friday, November 17, 2017

- COURT DISMISSES HAM'S SUIT AGAINST ARRL

- SOFTWARE PIONEER VANU BOSE DIES

- FUNDRAISING A TOUGH NUT TO CRACK

- NETS OF NOTE: THE TYPOCHONDRIACS

- NEW EDITORS AT NATIONAL CONTEST JOURNAL

- THE NATURE OF HAM RADIO IS....NATURE

- NETHERLANDS REPORTS A DECLINE IN NEW LICENSEES

- CW ACADEMY OPENS FOR YOUNG AMATEURS

- SPECIAL EVENT STATION HONORS JAGADISH BOSE

- MORE FREQUENCIES FOR HAMS IN ARGENTINA, COLOMBIA

- THE WORLD OF DX

- THE SCIENCE OF HONORING SUPPORTER'S MEMORY

SCRIPT

AUDIO