Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2091 for Friday, November , 2017

- FCC CHAIRMAN COMMITS TO FEWER DELAYS

- ONE MORE LOOK BACK AT JAMBOREE ON THE AIR

- NEIL and BRYANT CARDS

- DO DROP IN SANTA ON CHRISTMAS EVE

- YOUNGSTERS ON THE AIR PREPARES FOR DECEMBER

- D-STAR RADIO WITHOUT THE RADIO? SURE!

- IN SWAZILAND, PROMISE THEM THE MOON

- YASMA FOUNDATION HONORS HAMS AT GENEVA CEREMONY

- CANADIAN RADIO OPERATOR'S A HALL-OF-FAMER

- RADIO CLUB OF AMERICA TAPS NEW LEADERSHIP

- WORLD OF DX

- BIRTH (AND LAUNCH) OF A NATION

SCRIPT

AUDIO