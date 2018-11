- THEIR EYES ON BOUVET ISLAND

- YL SAILS TOWARD NEW WORLD RECORD

- DISTANCE LEARNING BRINGS LESSONS CLOSER

- GOING APE OVER 'TARZAN' SPECIAL EVENT STATION

- YOUNG HAMS GET HF WITH SOME HOSPITALITY

- PHILIPPINE AMATEUR RADIO ASSOCIATION MARKS 86th YEAR

- 'STRAIGHT KEY NIGHT' MOVES TO DECEMBER

- GIVING THANKS FOR A LIFE-SAVING ARIZONA NET

SCRIPT

AUDIO