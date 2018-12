Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2144 for Friday, November 30, 2018

- A CAMPAIGN PROMISE TO RESTORE SHORTWAVE

- HAMS PROVIDE MESH CAMERA VIDEO AT CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

- A GIFT OF RADIO IN MINNESOTA

- AUSTRIAN AMATEURS HONOR HAMS FOR LONGEVITY AND DEDICATION

- NETS OF NOTE: THE SNIPERS NET

- BLOOOMINGTON INDIANA STUDENTS SHARE SCHOOL CLUB ROUNDUP CELEBRATION

- HONORING INDIA's 'FATHER OF WIRELESS COMMUNICATION'

- WORLD OF DX

- SOMETHING TO CRAB ABOUT ON CHRISTMAS ISLAND

SCRIPT

AUDIO