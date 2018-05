- TOP STORY: TIME FOR DAYTON HAMVENTION

- WIA'S BIG GATHERING DOWN UNDER

- FOR AMSAT, THE SKY IS THE LIMIT IN HUNTSVILLE

- ON THE AIR, THE COMMONWEALTH GAMES GO ON

- TIME IS RUNNING FOR YHOTY NOMINATIONS

- RAISING A TOAST TO PUBS & CLUBS ON THE AIR

- HIGH SCHOOL HAMS PREP FOR IRLP OPERATION

- PROGRESS ON COSTA RICA'S WINLINK NODE NETWORK

- WORLD OF DX

- STRAIGHT KEY IS A SILENT KEY

SCRIPT

AUDIO