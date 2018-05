Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2114 for Friday, May 4, 2018

- BREAKING NEWS: AMATEUR KILLED IN GEORGIA PLANE CRASH

- HAMS STEP UP TO AID WITH ARIZONA'S 'TINDER FIRE'

- SILENT KEY: SANDRA HEYN WA6WZN OF COSTA MESA, CALIF.

- HAMS JOIN THE MILITARY - AT LEAST ON AIR

- SPECIAL EVENT STATION CELEBRATES ROYAL WEDDING

- GERMAN AMATEUR HONORED FOR HIS INVENTIONS

- TIME RUNNING OUT FOR YOUNG HAM OF THE YEAR NOMINATIONS

- TWO ACTIVATIONS FOR K2BSA

- KEEPING COMMUNICATIONS OPEN ON THE ISS

- A LESSON IN WORKING SATELLITES WITH AN HT

- CALL SIGNS SPORTING SPECIAL SUFFIX FOR WORLD CUP

- WORLD OF DX

- NO INFLATED EXPECTATIONS FOR THIS BALLOON

