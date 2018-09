- HAMS CHALLENGED TO AID PHILIPPINES DURING TYPHOON MANGKHUT

- VOIP HURRICANE NET GETS WORD OUT FOR FLORENCE VICTIMS

- HAMS STILL NEEDED FOR STORM RESPONSE

- RADIO CITY CLOSING ITS DOORS IN MINNESOTA

- OFCOM BRINGS BACK LITTLE-USED PREFIX TO UK CALL SIGNS

- HUNTSVILLE SETS THE STAGE FOR SATELLITE ENTHUSIASTS

- RADIO SCOUTS PREP FOR JAMBOREE ONE MONTH AWAY

- YLs PREP FOR ACTIVATION OF OKLAHOMA'S USS BATFISH

- WORLD OF DX

- IN NEW ZEALAND, 'CAR QSOs' NOT EXACTLY MOBILE CONTACTS

