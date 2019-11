Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2193 for Friday November 8th 2019

- PHILIPPINES PREPS FOR FIRST NANOSATELLITE

- MARS COMEX 19-4 CONTINUES THROUGH TO NOV. 17

- WOMEN ON THE RADIO - A 'FIRST' WITH A PURPOSE

- HAM ISSUES A 10-METER CHALLENGE

- SILENT KEY: LONGTIME EMERGENCY VOLUNTEER KEVIN CELLINI N1KGM

- NEWSLINE'S JOHN WILLIAMS VK4JJW CHOSEN A WIA DIRECTOR

- CONFERENCE IN THAILAND PREPS FOR DISASTER AND CRISIS

- CALIFORNIA HAMS RESPOND TO DRILL FOR 'HURRICANE LUPE'

- IN NY'S HUDSON VALLEY THE HUNT IS ON

- EXCLUSIVE HAM CLUB SEEKS NEW MEMBERS

- WORLD OF DX

- NO 'STRANGER THINGS' THAN HAM RADIO AND SCI-FI

