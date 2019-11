Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2192 for Friday November 1st 2019

- A BOUVET DX COMEBACK

- LESSONS FROM A PITCAIRN DX CONTACT

- WRC OPENS IN EGYPT WITH SPECTRUM OF ISSUES

- AMSAT-NA TO OVERHAUL WEBSITE

- VETERAN LAWMAKER/HAM TO DEPART U.S. CONGRESS

- PLANS UNDER WAY FOR SOUTH AFRICA'S HAM CONVENTION

- NEW HAM CLUB MEETS IN COLORADO VALLEY

- A FRESH LOOK AT A PROPOSED UK ENTRY LEVEL TICKET

- ISS MAKES A 'HOMECOMING' CONTACT AT WEST POINT

- WORLD OF DX

- MAKING NOISE ON BEHALF OF RADIO'S 'QUIET ZONE'

SCRIPT

AUDIO