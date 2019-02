Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2155 for Friday, February 15th, 2019

- TOP STORY: 1ST GEOSTATIONARY SATELLITE GOES LIVE ONLINE

- SATELLITES NOT JUST ACADEMIC ON VILLANOVA CAMPUS

- HONORING YOUNG HAMS WHO LEND A HAND

- ICELANDIC HAMS PRESS FOR LICENSE EXAM IN MAY

- NORWAY LICENSE IDs ARE NOT IN THE CARDS

- BRAZILIAN REGULATOR AFFIRMS HAMS' SAFETY CRITERIA

- DOWN TO HAM BASICS AT NAVY BASE

- FCC SEEKS COMMENT ON PETITION TO CHANGE STATION ID RULES

- HOPING FOR A BOUNCE FROM THE MOON

- WORLD OF DX

- WHEN IMAGINATION AND SOME CANDY ARE KEY TO THE KEYER

