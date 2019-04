Amateur Radio Newsline 2165 for Friday, April 26, 2019

- ARIZONA DISTRACTED-DRIVING BAN EXEMPTS HAMS

- MINNESOTA'S DISTRACTED DRIVING BAN BEGINS THIS SUMMER

- DID YOU WORK ON GRUMMAN'S LUNAR EXCURSION MODULE?

- UK FOUNDATION STUDY GUIDE NOW IN E-BOOK FORMAT

- FORMERLY DETAINED HAM CHOSEN FOR SPIRIT AWARD

- IARU REGION 2 PREPS FOR GENERAL ASSEMBLY

- IN SEARCH OF THE YOUNG HAM OF THE YEAR FOR 2019

- AUSTRALIAN AMATEURS FACE ADDITIONAL FEE HIKES

- FLYING BEERS CELEBRATE STINKO DE MAYO

- SILENT KEY: GLEN CLARK

- IN SRI LANKA, A HAM RADIO EXPERIENCE WITHOUT THE RADIO

- NEPAL LAUNCHES ITS FIRST AMATEUR RADIO PAYLOAD

- ANOTHER BOUVET ISLAND TRY IN THE FALL?

- WORLD OF DX

- BILLBOARD'S A SUPERSIZED QSL CARD TO MOTORISTS

