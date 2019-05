Amateur Radio Newsline 2166 for Friday, May 3, 2019

- QUICK POST-QUAKE ACTION FOR PHILIPPINE HAM NET

- RADIO PROVIDES A LIFELINE IN SOUTHEAST ASIAN INFERNO

- INDIAN HAMS HELP WOMAN DISPLACED FOR DECADE

- SILENT KEY: FORMER CQ MAGAZINE DX EDITOR JOHN ATTAWAY K4IIF

- FREE DV QSO PARTY: POOR PROPAGATION, BRIGHT OUTLOOK

- ARRL's NEW CEO TO CALL QRZ ON MAY 13

- BEING WATCHFUL FOR UK'S WATCHKEEPERS

- QUADNET ARRAY WELCOMES THREE NEW NETS

- A ROYAL WELCOME FOR NEW THAI KING

- PORTUGUESE FREEDOM DAY NOT FREE FROM CHALLENGES ON BANDS

- WORLD OF DX

- SEEKING CANDIDATES FOR YOUNG HAM OF THE YEAR

- CAMPING IT UP ON THE AIR IN FINLAND

