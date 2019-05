Amateur Radio Newsline 2169 for Friday May 24 2019

- LOOKING BACK AT HAMVENTION 2019

- MORE FROM DAYTON: NEW HALL OF FAMERS

- IT'S AUSTRALIA'S TURN WITH WIA CONFERENCE WEEKEND

- SILENT KEY: QRP PIONEER JOE EVERHART N2CX

- TOWER TRAGEDY IN MISSISSIPPI

- EYE ON 60 METRES FOR AUSTRALIA?

- FORTIFY YOUR EFFORTS FOR CASTLES ON THE AIR

- NEW RESOURCES FOR HAMS IN DUNDALK, IRELAND

- TASMANIAN PARKS GET WITH THE PROGRAM

- DEADLINE APPROACHING FOR IARU YOUTH CONTEST PROGRAM

- STILL TIME TO NOMINATE YOUNG HAM OF THE YEAR

- WORLD OF DX

- ANTENNAS GO RIGHT TO THIS YL'S HEAD

SCRIPT

AUDIO