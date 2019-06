Amateur Radio Newsline 2170 for Friday, May 31, 2019

- TORNADOES DESTROY FORMER HAMVENTION HOME

- INDIANA REPEATER SYSTEM IS GOING DARK

- ON JUNE 1, A TEST OF HURRICANE READINESS

- SILENT KEY: ARISS, SATELLITE ENTHUSIAST KEITH PUGH W5IU

- WWII NAVAJO CODETALKER, FORMER LAWMAKER, DIES

- HAMS TEAM UP FOR CRICKET WORLD CUP

- ARISS RUSSIA TEAM PREPS FOR SSTV

- HAMS STILL HELPING IN AFTERMATH OF CALIF. WILDFIRES

- RSGB REPUBLISHING RADCOM BASICS FOR RADIO NEWCOMERS

- GLOBAL GATHERING RETURNING TO FRIEDRICHSHAFEN

- AMATEUR RADIO OPERATORS GET OUT THE VOTE IN PENNSYLVANIA

- WORLD OF DX

- NEW YOUTH COORDINATOR TAKES THE 'YOUTH' PART SERIOUSLY

SCRIPT

AUDIO