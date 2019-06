Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2173 for Friday June 21st, 2019

- PENNSYLVANIA AMATEUR KILLED IN TOWER ACCIDENT

- N.J. HAM SURRENDERS LICENSE AFTER FCC INVESTIGATION

- MONTEVERDE CONTEST TEAM GOES THE DISTANCE ON 2M

- HAMS ASSIST DURING HISTORIC OUTAGE IN SOUTH AMERICA

- ARIZONA SCOUT PROJECT FLIES LIKE AN EAGLE

- RADIO SCOUTS READY FOR FIELD DAY

- IN INDIA, CYCLONE RESPONSE IS A FAMILY AFFAIR

- YOTA TO PROVIDE A SUMMER TO REMEMBER

- SRI LANKA'S FIRST HAM RADIO SATELLITE IS IN ORBIT

- WORLD OF DX

- PIZZA AT THE SPACE STATION IS JUST PIE IN THE SKY

