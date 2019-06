Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2174 for Friday June 28th, 2019

- IARU REGION 3 CHAMPIONSHIP CANCELLED

- FRENCH PROPOSAL FOR 2M BAND PROGRESSES ON AGENDA

- HAM RADIO REMEMBERS ARIZONA'S GRANITE MOUNTAIN HOTSHOTS

- RADIO MARKS CENTENNIAL OF EPICENTER OF UK SCOUTING

- A ROYAL WELCOME FOR JAPANESE AMATEURS IN THAILAND

- CHANGES EYED FOR DUTCH NOVICE LICENSES

- AT POINT MUGU, A FOXY WAY TO LEARN

- WALMART PARKING LOTS BACK ON THE AIR

- PARKS ON THE AIR LAUNCHES 'PLAQUE SEASON'

- MOONWALK ANNIVERSARY: AUSTRALIA CELEBRATES ITS ROLE

- MOONWALK ANNIVERSARY: NASA RADIO CLUBS GET IN ON THE ACTION

- THE WORLD OF DX

- A HIGH-FLYING FIELD DAY CONTACT

