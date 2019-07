Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2177 for Friday July 19, 2019

- AMATEUR FEEDBACK NEEDED FOR THAILAND'S FIRST SATELLITE

- HAMS IN NETHERLANDS CONDUCT PROPAGATION EXPERIMENT

- WARBIRDS OF AMERICA OPERATING SPECIAL EVENT STATION AT AIR SHOW

- NEW UPGRADE OPTION EXPLORED FOR HAMS IN BRITAIN

- TOP-SCORING STATIONS NAMED FOR 13 COLONIES EVENT

- SILENT KEY: DXER, CONTESTER ANANTH PAI VU2PAI

- MORE WAYS TO GET IN ON MOONWALK ANNIVERSARY ACTION

- ARIZONA CW PRACTICE NET SEEKS NEWCOMERS

- OKLAHOMA SCHOOL CLUB NEEDS STUDY GUIDES

- THE WORLD OF DX

- HOT ON THE TRAIL OF STOLEN TRAILER

SCRIPT

AUDIO