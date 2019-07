Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2178 for Friday July 26, 2019

- HAMS IN INDIA REUNITE AILING MAN WITH FAMILY

- RURAL SCHOOL IN TELANGANA GETS AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

- SILENT KEY: HAL COMMUNICATIONS' GEORGE HENRY JR. K9GWT

- RADIO SCOUTS ACTIVE AT 24TH WORLD SCOUT JAMBOREE

- IN UK, HAM RADIO PAYS TRIBUTE TO PIRATE RADIO

- SPECIAL EVENT HONORS NAVAJO CODE TALKERS

- NEW RECORD SET BY YOUNG HAMS AT CURACAO DX ADVENTURE

- PERU EASES RESTRICTIONS FOR NOVICE CLASS

- KRENKEL MEDAL AWARDED FOR CONTRIBUTIONS TO HAM RADIO

- NOMINEES SOUGHT FOR RAC AMATEUR OF THE YEAR

- AMSAT NEEDS HAMS TO SERVE IN AMBASSADOR PROGRAM

- WORLD OF DX

- MAYOR LEARNS SCIENCE OF WORKING A PILEUP

SCRIPT

AUDIO