Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2175 for Friday July 5, 2019

- UNPRECEDENTED 2-WAY QSO WITH TRANSPONDER IN LUNAR ORBIT

- LIGHTSAIL2 TALKS TO MISSION CONTROL IN CALIF.

- SABLE ISLAND DXPEDITION MAKING PROGRESS

- SILENT KEY: FORMER IARU REGIONAL DIRECTOR SANGAT SINGH 9M2SS

- SILENT KEY: RTTY CONTESTER, REFLEcTOR MODERATOR BILL TURNER W6WRT

- MARS MEMBERS UPBEAT OVER RECENT NATIONAL EMERGENCY DRILL

- AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES SEEK COMMENT ON AMATEUR RADIO ISSUES

- NEW COORDINATOR TAKES ON LEADERSHIP FOR DIRECTION-FINDING COMPETITION

- IARU REGION 2 INTRODUCES YOUTH ON THE AIR

- WORLD OF DX

- WORKING ALL BRITAIN, HELPING ALL WHO NEED IT

SCRIPT



AUDIO