Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2182 for Friday August 23rd, 2019

- NEWSLINE HONORS YOUNG HAM OF THE YEAR DHRUV REBBA KC9ZJX

- CONFERENCE PREP MEETING TAKES ON 2 MAJOR CONTROVERSIES

- CHINESE MICROSATELLITE ENDS ITS LUNAR MISSION

- TICKET SALES BEGIN FOR AMSAT SPACE SYMPOSIUM AND MEETING

- GOING THE DISTANCE VIA MICROWAVE IN AUSTRALIA

- SILENT KEY: THE REV. WALTER HORN W3OKX OF READING, PA.

- RADIO SOCIETY OF GREAT BRITAIN CONVENTION FEATURES BUILDATHON

- HAMS IN BELGIUM PUSH BACK AFTER FALSE ACCUSATIONS

- WORLD OF DX

- ON-AIR WEDDING MAKES RADIO WAVES

SCRIPT

AUDIO