Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2181 for Friday August 16th, 2019

- NEW HAMS IN INDIA PROVIDE BIG ASSIST IN FLOODS

- RADIOWAVE PROPAGATION EXPERT LES BARCLAY G3HTF

- NEW DETAILS EMERGE AFTER N.H. TOWER ACCIDENT

- NETHERLANDS CAMPGROUND PREPARES FOR YOUNGSTERS ON THE AIR

- SPECIAL EVENT STATION CELEBRATES 'HARVEY HOUSES'

- CONTESTER MAKES GENEROUS GIFT TO FOUNDATION

- WINLINK OPERATION HELPS MAKE 'CITADEL RUMBLE' A SUCCESS

- HAM RADIO BANNED AT POPULAR AUSTRIAN AIR SHOW

- SISTERHOOD AND TEAMWORK LIGHT UP CZECH REPUBLIC CONTEST STATION

- NEW LIST RELEASED FOR DXCC'S MOST WANTED

- WORLD OF DX

- 'QSL QUILT' GIVES BLANKET COVERAGE

SCRIPT

AUDIO