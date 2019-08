Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2180 for Friday August 9th, 2019

- ARIZONA HAMS AID COMMUNICATIONS DURING MASSIVE FIRE

- A PLEA FOR AMATEUR RADIO FROM MOUNT ATHOS

- SILENT KEY: SWISS SHORTWAVE's BOB THOMANN HB9GX

- SILENT KEY: RADIO 'GODFATHER' FRITZ NITSCH W4NTO

- AN AMATEUR RADIO RECORD FOR INDIA

- RADIO CAROLINE SETS SAIL ON THE HF WAVES

- ISS EVENT PAYS TRIBUTE TO SILENT KEY WHO WAS RADIO PIONEER IN SPACE

- IRELAND GAINS NEW CROP OF DMR REPEATERS

- SMALL BEACON FOUND TO HAVE BIG VIOLATION

- FT8 DIGITAL MODE CLUB OPERATES ACTIVITY FOR 2ND ANNIVERSARY

- RADIO SCOUTS WRAP UP 24th WORLD SCOUT JAMBOREE

- THE WORLD OF DX

- A VIDEO VOYAGE WITH 3Y0I TO BOUVET

