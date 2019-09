Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2187 for Friday September 27th, 2019

- AUSTRALIA TO RENEW RECIPROCITY WITH U.S. OPERATORS

- NEW ZEALAND AMATEURS NEEDED FOR DATV REPEATER

- HAMS CAN 'ATTEND' SEA-PAC EVENT WORKSHOP ON THE WEB

- WINNING SCORES ANNOUNCED FOR ARDF CHAMPIONSHIPS IN SLOVENIA

- RADIO CLUB OF AMERICA ANNOUNCES THIS YEAR'S AWARD RECIPIENTS

- EMIRATES' FIRST ASTRONAUT LAUNCHES INTO SPACE

- PEORIA AREA AMATEUR RADIO CLUB MARKS CENTENNIAL

- NORWAY SHUTTING LONG WAVE TRANSMITTER

- ARRL RENEWS CALL FOR BANDWIDTH LIMIT ON DATA MODES

- WORLD OF DX

- FOR HAMS AND OTHERS, A TIMELY CENTENNIAL

SCRIPT

AUDIO