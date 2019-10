Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2188 for Friday October 4th, 2019

- SATELLITE BECOMES AVAILABLE FOR AZORES HURRICANE COMMUNICATIONS

- REMOTE PACIFIC ISLAND LIGHTS UP AIRWAVES

- CALIF. LIBRARY GETS TO BOOK A RADIO DATE WITH SPACE STATION

- RSGB NAMES TOP WINNERS IN 'CLUB OF THE YEAR' COMPETITION

- OHIO AMATEUR INDUCTED INTO DAYTON BROADCAST HALL OF FAME

- IN PURSUIT OF A NEW GEOSTATIONARY SATELLITE

- AUSTRALIAN CONTESTERS GET 2-BY-1 CALL SIGNS APPROVED

- SPECIAL CALL SIGN IN BELGIUM HONORS PRINCESS

- WORLD OF DX

- COPYING THE CODE OF FRIENDSHIP

SCRIPT

AUDIO