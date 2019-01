Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2150 for Friday, January 11 2019

- ARRL'S NEW CEO ADDRESSES HAM RADIO UNIVERSITY

- ITALIAN AMATEURS CELEBRATE NATION'S WIRELESS PIONEERS

- 2 NEW FCC COMMISSIONERS CONFIRMED

- WYONG FIELD DAY PREPARATIONS ARE UNDER WAY

- ON FACEBOOK, HAM RADIO TAKES A PAGE FROM...KINDERGARTEN?

- COLORADO YOUNGSTERS HAVE SKY-HIGH AMBITIONS

- GET READY FOR WORLD RADIOSPORT TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

- OHIO CONTEST IS COMPETITION WITH A PURPOSE

- WORLD OF DX

- THE QSL CARD IS IN THE MAIL - EVENTUALLY

SCRIPT

AUDIO