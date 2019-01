Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2149 for Friday, January 4 2019

- BREAKING NEWS: FCC SUSPENDS OPERATIONS ON JAN. 3 FOLLOWING GOVT. SHUTDOWN

- NEW YORK AREA AMATEURS HIT THE BOOKS AT 'HAM RADIO UNIVERSITY'

- SPACE STATION'S FAN CLUB IS GROUNDED

- HAMS CONNECT AUSTRALIAN SCOUTS WITH U.S. ASTRONAUT

- BRITISH YL GROUP PREPS FOR 40TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

- YOUTUBE VIDEOS FEATURE CANBERRA HAM CLUB PRESENTATIONS

- AMSAT HOLDS THIRD ANNUAL CW ACTIVITY DAY

- ROLLING BACK TIME FOR A NIGHT ON AM

- CUBAN AMATEURS PASS LICENSE EXAMS WITH HIGH MARKS

- WORLD OF DX

- TRIBUTE TO A DX FRIENDSHIP THAT KNEW NO DISTANCE

SCRIPT

AUDIO