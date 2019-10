Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2189 for Friday October 11th, 2019

- TOKELAU ISLAND DXPEDITION GOES QRT EARLY

- BUILDING OF ICONIC DAYTON BUSINESS IS SOLD

- NY AMATEUR FACING $17,000 PENALTY FROM FCC

- HAMS PREP FOR AUTUMN'S BIG SOTA QSO PARTY

- COUNTDOWN TO JAMBOREE ON THE AIR

- QSOs AT PACIFICON FLY HIGH IN THE SKY

- ATTRACTING YOUNG HAMS IN SWITZERLAND

- NEW RULES FOR DUTCH SPECIAL EVENT CALLSIGNS

- A FINANCIAL BOOST FOR YLs IN AUSTRALIA

- SATELLITE PRIVILEGE EXTENDED FOR HAMS IN SPAIN

- WORLD OF DX

- REMEMBERING ROCKER LARRY JUNSTROM K4EG/SK

