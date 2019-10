Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2190 for Friday October 18th, 2019

- CALIF. HAMS RESPOND TO PUBLIC SAFETY POWER OUTAGE

- 80 METER NET WORKS TOWARD 'WORKED ALL STATES'

- ALEXANDERSON TRANSMITTER SENDS MESSAGE OF PEACE

- SILENT KEY: SIGNAL/ONE COFOUNDER HAROLD JOHNSON W4ZCB

- ICQ PODCAST DECLARES FIRST WINNER OF 'HOMEBREW HERO' AWARD

- CATCHING SOME SUN AND SOME QRP CONTACTS

- AMSAT ANNOUNCES WINNERS IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS VOTE

- UPSTATE S.C. CAMPOREE GIVES KIDS A WINDOW INTO RADIO

- SCOTTISH MICROWAVE ENTHUSIASTS HOST ROUND TABLE

- HAM RADIO HONORING MEMBERS OF MAINSTREAM MEDIA

- DO YOUR HOMEWORK: IT'S SCHOOL CLUB ROUNDUP TIME

- WORLD OF DX

- FEAR NOT - ZOMBIES 'SHUFFLE' ON AIR FOR HALLOWEEN

