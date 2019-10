Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2191 for Friday October 25th, 2019

- JAMBOREE ON THE AIR BEATS BAD WEATHER, BAND CONDITIONS

- SHAKING THINGS UP DURING EARTHQUAKE DRILL

- SILENT KEY: HAM TEST ONLINE'S CHRISTINA CUNNINGHAM KT1NA

- CARRYING THE MESSAGE OF THE WORLD WAR I CENTENNIAL

- HELPING PREP THE NEXT CLASS OF PHILIPPINE HAMS

- A FRESH LOOK AT A PROPOSED UK ENTRY LEVEL TICKET

- ILLINOIS AMATEUR FACES CHILD-PORN TRAFFICKING CHARGES

- AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITY REVIEWS MARITIME DISTRESS USE OF HF

- TIME FOR A SPRINT AROUND THE WORLD

- ARRL CREATING 3 ONLINE DISCUSSION GROUPS

- FOR STUDENTS IN BRAZIL, RADIO CONTACT WITH FUNCUBE

- WORLD OF DX

- FROM NASA TO BACK HOME ON EARTH

SCRIPT

AUDIO