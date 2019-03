Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2159 for Friday, March 15th 2019

- DMR WEATHER NET ASSISTS IN COLORADO 'BOMB CYCLONE'

- SILENT KEY: QRP PIONEER GEORGE DOBBS G3RJV

- U.S. AMATEUR WHO OWNS WASHINGTON STUDIO IN BATTLE OVER RUSSIAN BROADCASTS

- "UPLIFTING EXPERIENCE" FOR WEATHER BALLOON

- YOUTH DX ADVENTURE PREPS FOR CURACAO

- "LAST MAN STANDING" HAS ONE MORE HAM

- IN SEARCH OF THE 2019 YOUNG HAM OF THE YEAR

- ARRL HELPS FCC TARGET RULE VIOLATORS

- WEST VIRGINIA SECTION CONVENTION IS BIG HAMFEST

- ICELANDIC CONTESTERS GET A BOOST

- WORLD OF DX

- HIGH IN THE SKY BUT NOT ON AMATEUR RADIO

SCRIPT

AUDIO

EXTRA