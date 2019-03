Amateur Radio Newsline Report 2160 for Friday, March 22nd, 2019

- TOP STORY: BOUVET ISLAND DXPEDITION SETS SAIL

- RED RIVER VALLEY HAMS PREP FOR FLOODING

- SILENT KEY: BRAZILIAN DXER ALENCAR PV8ADI

- FCC OKS LICENSES ON EXPERIMENTAL SPECTRUM

- TOUGHER FCC SANCTIONS AGAINST CALIFORNIA AMATEUR

- GLOBAL NET WILL MARK WORLD AMATEUR RADIO DAY

- AMATEURS IN GREECE GET NEW 60 METER PRIVILEGES

- REPORT SAYS FT-8 GAINS POPULARITY AS PROPAGATION FLAGS

- A WAY TO MAKE SOME NOISE ABOUT QRM ISSUES

- NETS OF NOTE: YOUNG OPERATORS DIGITAL VOICE NET

- IN SEARCH OF OUR YOUNG HAM OF THE YEAR

- WORLD OF DX

- INDIAN AMATEUR'S RECOGNITION WAS IN THE CARDS

